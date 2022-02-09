Despite apologizing for having said the N-word multiple times in his podcast, Joe Rogan believes that the recent backlash is a “political hit job.”

Rogan addressed the recent controversy in Tuesdays episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “That video had always been out there. It’s like, this is a political hit job,” Rogan said. He added, “And so they’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together.”

Despite calling it a “political hit job” Rogan said that there was a silver lining in his controversy, as it allowed him to “address some shit that I [Rogan] really wish wasn’t out there.”

Rogan posted an apology video over the weekend after the montage video of him repeatedly using the N-word went viral. In the video, Rogan also gave a cringeworthy explanation for a joke he made during an episode of his podcast where he likened a Black area that a cab driver dropped him off in to Planet Of The Apes.

Joe Rogan apologizes for resurfaced podcast clips of him using the N-word.



Spotify has reportedly removed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that see the comedian using racist slurs. pic.twitter.com/2DqmH7ISmJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2022

Since the montage resurfaced, over 100 episodes of Rogan’s podcast have been removed from Spotify. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said that despite the controversy surrounding Rogan, the streaming giant will continue its relationship with Rogan and will donate $100 million to develop and market content from minority and marginalized groups.