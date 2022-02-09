On Tuesday, Jordan Peele shared the first images from his upcoming horror film Nope. The film is set to be released on July 7th of this year, and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer.

The first trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ will premiere on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/GCvjqIx3fl — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 8, 2022

The trailer for Peele’s upcoming film is supposed to be released this Sunday, Feb 13.

Despite adding Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, and actors Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott to the cast, a synopsis of the film is still unknown. On July 22 of last year, Peele shared the official poster for the upcoming film, which features a mysterious cloud hovering over a small town.

The first trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ will release during the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/57J0mQl4yS — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) February 8, 2022

Nope marks Peele’s directorial follow up to 2019’s Us and 2017’s critically acclaimed Get Out. Each film earned $255 million globally. Both Get Out and Us were deemed “social thrillers” that combined elements of horror and thriller films with social commentary. Despite there being no word of a synopsis, and not many clues are given by the poster, it is safe to assume that maybe Peele’s forthcoming effort will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors.

Regardless, the culture is excited to get another Jordan Peele film.