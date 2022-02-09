Jury selection is underway in the trial of the only Louisville police officer charged in connection with the deadly 2020 botched no-knock warrant raid on Breonna Taylor’s home.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician and essential worker studying to become a nurse, was at home sleeping in her apartment when she was fatally shot multiple times in March 2020.

There were no drugs were found, and the no-knock warrant was later deemed to be flawed and faulty.

Former officer Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing blindly into neighboring apartments. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Hankison and Louisville Metro Police Department officers Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly fired 32 shots into Taylor’s apartment.

Hankison fired 10 of the shots into Taylor’s apartment. Errant bullets penetrated a wall of the residence and entered a neighboring apartment that was occupied by a child, a man, and a pregnant woman, according to ABC News.

Reportedly of the 19 people questioned yesterday during jury selection, eleven were identified as potential jurors and were moved to be questioned as a group.

Attorneys are trying to find 12 jurors who don’t have scheduling conflicts out of an initial pool of 250 people.

