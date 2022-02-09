Key Glock announces his first solo countrywide headlining tour, SiriusXM Hip Hop Nation Presents: The Yellow Tape Tour. The tour will include songs from Glock’s Billboard Top 10 albums Yellow Tape (2020) and Yellow Tape 2 (2021), as well as favorites from his historic career, and will span 33 dates with gigs on both coasts and everywhere in between.

Glock’s first solo headlining tour, which kicks off on April 4th in Atlanta and wraps up on May 20th in Orlando, finds the young rapper following in the footsteps of his mentor Young Dolph, whose presence will be felt at every event. On Friday, February 11th, at 10 a.m. local time, tickets for “The Yellow Tape Tour” will go on sale.

Yellow Tape 2 was Key Glock’s most successful album to date, arriving at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and garnering over 50 million streams globally in its first week.

You can see the tour dates below.

Buy Tickets for Key Glock’s “SiriusXM Hip Hop Nation Presents: The Yellow Tape Tour” (on sale Feb 11th @ 10am local): www.keyglock.com