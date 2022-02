Lil Durk Flexes New Ferrari Ahead of New Album Release

Lil Durk is celebrating his forthcoming 7220 album early by gifting himself a new Ferrari. Showing off the new white whip, Durkio let fans know that he paid in cash.

“I really paid all cash for dat nigga I’m good,” Durk wrote.

I really paid all cash for that …. 2/22/22 pic.twitter.com/xlM3MrdTBS — THE VOICE (@lildurk) February 8, 2022

Lil Durk is planning his 7220 album will release on 2/22, which was previously claimed by Kanye West and DONDA 2.

“My album drop same day as YE 2/22/22,” Durk wrote on Twitter.