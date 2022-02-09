Nelly Apologizes After His Leaked NSFW Video On Instagram Brings “Unwanted Publicity”

Nelly Apologizes After His Leaked NSFW Video On Instagram Brings “Unwanted Publicity”

Nelly apologizes after a sexually explicit video appeared on his Instagram account. On Tuesday, a NSFW video was leaked showing a woman performing a sex act on the 47-year-old rapper.

The post was soon deleted, and the St. Louis native released a statement via TMZ, saying it was an old video that was never meant to go public. He added, “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family,” and called it “unwanted publicity.”

Nelly’s management says they are concerned that Nelly Mo was hacked and are investigating a breach.

The NSFW video showing the “Hot In Herre” performer receiving oral sex from a woman was removed but seemingly shared enough that it became a topic of conversation on social media.

I’m really laughing because they done told Nelly his video not worth the apology 😂 — yeah, i said it. (@devvidev_) February 9, 2022

Came across the nelly video 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/K88mqUWN4R — Lorena Bobbit (@LorenaBobbit5) February 9, 2022

I’ll accept Nelly’s apology if he agrees to be the voice actor for one of the men in my WIP 🙃😇👀😂



Grade A performance 😏 — Gab is talking about Bruno (@gabwithpurpose) February 9, 2022

I was gonna avoid watching the Nelly video but y’all have laughed at that man and now I have to witness the spectacle too. — Tiff ♥️ (@tdunlapphoto) February 9, 2022

Me after seeing the Nelly video…..that was a waste of 11 seconds 😂 pic.twitter.com/6h0EqlY2rS — ❤ SLIMBella ❤ (@BricaBoo23) February 9, 2022