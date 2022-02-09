Brandra Ringo and Wayno Clark have been promoted to EVP of A&R and VP of A&R, respectively, at Quality Control Music’s A&R department. The new experienced recruits bring years of industry experience to the prestigious label, and they’ve already made an impact by signing fast-rising Detroit rapper Baby Money to the QC roster.

Ringo has an extensive music history, beginning as a trained multi-instrumentalist in her early years. Throughout her career she has worked with Nelly’s management team, Def Jam, Motown and the publishing arena of Warner Chappell and UMPG. During her publishing run she placed records for Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Maroon 5, Chris Brown, Mary J Blige, Saweetie, G Herbo, and more.

“Brandra is someone I’ve trusted for a while and am so excited to be able to bring into the QC family because she’s got one of the best ears in the game,” said Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO Quality Control. “She’s so intelligent, focused and dedicated with a level of determination that gets her out of the office and really living in the field to make these records happen in a way they is far beyond what I’ve seen from most A&Rs. She can spot talent before most and her being with us is a huge asset”

Clark worked himself from the mailroom of Def Jam and Roc-A-Fella at the age of 17 to becoming an assistant A&R at the Roc for three years during JAY-Z’s career. Through his career, Wayno founded the Triangle Offense, signing Dave East, before venturing into a media personality with successful runs as a host on Everyday Struggle. Most recently, Clark works at Motown as Senior Director of A&R.

“Wayno has an incredible sense of taste with his keen eyes on the ground and being so tapped in with the culture where he always knows what’s hot and what’s moving,” said Kevin “Coach K” Lee, COO Quality Control. “His incredible communication and connecting with artists brings the real magic out in the music. We are so fortunate to have him bringing his amazing skill set to our team.”