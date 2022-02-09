The 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters were released today by ESPN and the NBA, and include actors, comedians, singers, rappers, sportsmen, and more. As part of its overall NBA All-Star coverage, ESPN will broadcast the game exclusively on Friday, February 18, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center.

Rosters for the Celebrity Game include Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Tiffany Haddish, Actor and NBA India Ambassador Ranveer Singh, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint, and host, actress, athlete, and model Brittney Elena as first-time players. Returning stars include Quavo, who will play for the fifth time.

Additional players include Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, ABC’s The Bachelor Matt James, country music stars Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen, along with renowned athletes from the past and present including Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Cleveland Cavaliers’ legends Boobie Gibson and Anderson Varejao, and Olympian and professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston.

Advertisement

Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton, members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers will serve as the game’s head coaches.

Cassidy Hubbarth, an ESPN NBA reporter and host, will return to lead the broadcast and guide the discourse around the game. ESPN NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson, who co-host ESPN’s NBA Today, will serve as first-time Celebrity Game analysts, while Monica McNutt will serve as the sideline reporter for the first time.

The game will begin with the Ruffles Ridge 4-point Shooting Competition, with Ruffles and the NBA donating $4,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for each shot made from behind the line, with a minimum donation of $40,000.

The 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.