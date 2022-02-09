Is a new leaf turning over in the rap game? Last week, ahead of the release of her newest single, featuring Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem,” Nicki Minaj seemed to be able to reconcile with female rap duo The City Girls, after the rap icon mentioned in an interview that she wouldn’t work with The City Girls because they “didn’t like her.”

“So, as an artist and a human being first, if I, as just a regular human, was about to go to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really fuck with you like that, she was saying this, and she don’t really like you, and she said she hopes you actually never pop or never flourish’…I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because now I know that I like you, but you don’t really like me,” Nicki stated.

Shortly after the interview made its rounds on the internet, Nicki Minaj then shared with fans that the three emcees could put the negativity behind them and start fresh. “Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all,” the Tweet mentioned.

Fans are now wondering if the same olive branch can be extended between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj after the female emcees’ notorious rap beef that led to bangers such as “Shether” and No “Frauds.” When stopped by Paparazzi, Remy Ma was asked if she and Nicki Minaj could hold the same fate.

“I don’t have no issues with nobody. I been chillin’,” Remy stated before walking off. Many applauded Remy for her response and for taking the high road on the question. Others genuinely want the two female rappers to work together to prove no issues.

Would you be here for a Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma collab?