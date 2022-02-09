The first annual Sueños Music Festival, the largest Latin Reggaeton music event to ever take place in Chicago, is being organized by the creators of Baja Beach Fest, Chicago’s Reventon Promotions, and Lollapalooza.

Sueños is bringing the beachy vibes of Baja Beach Fest to Chicago’s historic Grant Park on May 28-29. J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin & Yandel are among the headliners, with Myke Towers, El Alfa, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Fuerza Regida, and others also performing.

According to the website, the event will take place in Grant Park and will have the main stage, various bars, Latin food vendors, a Ferris wheel, free water stations, and a variety of activities for people aged 18 and over.

Advertisement