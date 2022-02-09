The NBA continues to celebrate their 75th anniversary season. On Tuesday night, the league announced the 15 best coaches in NBA history. The selections were made by a panel of all 30 current NBA coaches plus a number of former coaches.

The 15 honorees have collectively won more than 14,000 regular-season games, guided teams to 45 NBA championships and earned 16 NBA Coach of the Year awards across more than 300 head coaching seasons.

The only two coaches on this list that didn’t win an NBA championship are Jerry Sloan and Don Nelson. Both won more games then they lost and set a winning culture in both respective situations.

Gregg Popovich is the longest active coach on this list. He has been with the San Antonio Spurs since 1996. During this run, Popovich has won 5 NBA championship. Two names that might surprise you on this list are Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr. Both have won numerous NBA championship with a stacked roster, however, Spoelstra has lead the Miami Heat back to the NBA Finals without LeBron James and Dwayne Wade. Kerr get credit for navigating the Golden State Warriors to three NBA championships and a NBA best 73-9 record.