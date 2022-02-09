In an NBA trade nobody saw coming, the Indiana Pacers have sent two-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a package including Tyrese Haliburton.

The Pacers included Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Haliburton, guard Buddy Hield, and center Tristan Thompson.

“It’s an exciting trade and it changes the landscape significantly,” said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. He called Haliburton “an elite young point guard that positively affects the game in many ways. We’re getting three players who are good now and in the case of Tyrese, he has a chance to continue to grow. … Finding a franchise-caliber point guard at age 21 is extremely difficult to do.”

The Kings had long-coveted Sabonis, but rumors of a possible deal involving De’Aaron Fox had been refuted. It had been widely reported that the Kings were planning to build around Fox rather than trade him.

The Pacers there in complete rebuild mode, and it’s safe to say they will build around their newly acquired point guard. Haliburton and a Malcolm Brogdon backcourt, along with a healthy Miles Turner and Chris Duarte, could have the Pacers back in the playoff race as soon as next season.