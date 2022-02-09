The Portland Trailblazers have traded CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Trailblazers will be getting Josh Hart and a few drafts picks as compensation as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

Full trade, per sources:

Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

McCollum missed the first month of the season but through 36 games, he still managed to average 20.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. McCollum has averaged 20 points per game every season since 2015.

A key addition here for the Trailblazers is the fact that they will be getting the Pelicans first-round pick this season which isn’t lottery protected and could be anywhere between 1-14. For the Pelicans, they land another All-Star caliber talent in McCollum to pair with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Advertisement

McCollum’s presence will balance out the young roster with another veteran presence. Williamson will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and rumors have been floating around that he might hesitate to sign it. McCollum is proof that the Pelicans are serious about putting a winner around him and keeping him happy in New Orleans.