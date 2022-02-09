The Washington Wizards playoff run just took a nasty hit with the announcement that All Star Bradley Beal is getting season ending surgery on his wrist.

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Beal suffered a sprained left wrist in his team’s Jan. 29 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and hasn’t played since. This marks the end of Beal’s lackluster season. Beal averaged 23.2 points (his lowest since 2017-18), 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. He shot 45.1 percent from the field and a career-low 30 percent from three-point range.

It’s a tough blow for the Wizards, whose season has been in a downward spiral since they got off to a 10-3 start and briefly held the top spot in the Eastern Conference — they have since lost 26 of 40 games to fall to 24-29. Although Washington is just one game behind Atlanta for the 10th seed in the East, a playoff berth looks like a long shot with Beal unavailable the rest of the way.

