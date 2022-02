Who allowed Future and Kevin Samuels to connect just days ahead of Valentine’s Day? Future is gearing up to release his new single “Worst Day” and to promote the released therapy session with romance expert Kevin Samuels. The promo video is called “Healing Together with Dr. Kevin Samuels.”

In the video, Future and Samuels discuss some of the things that plague the Atlanta legend, including addictions like blowing bags on women. You can see the video below. “Worst Day” is on the way.