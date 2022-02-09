2 Chainz returns with the video for “Free B.G.” The video is the latest drop from his DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF album. The new video brings all of Chainz’s squad to an open industrial area that is filled with Free B.G. tees, beautiful women, and a couple of war-ready vehicles.

DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning rapper 2 Chainz’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, is now available everywhere. Following the release of the album, he released a new video for his song “Neighbors Know My Name.” The song was preceded by the January releases of “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” with 42 Dugg and “Pop Music” with Moneybagg Yo & Beatking.

In addition to the above names, DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF features Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Stove God Cooks, and more.

