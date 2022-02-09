Brooklyn Drill rapper Nas Blixky was shot in the back and left in critical condition last week and with the NYPD still not coming up with any suspects, they are now releasing a video to the public that may help them find the shooter.

On Monday(February 7), the NYPD released a video of Blixky getting shot in the lag and back in Brooklyn’s Lefferts Gardens. The police are hoping that someone who sees the video can identify the shooter.

The video shows a man walking up the street before pulling out a gun as he gets closer to the intersection of Montgomery Street and Rogers Avenue shortly before letting off several rounds at the young rapper.

The shooting comes just two days before the shooting death of Tdubb Woo, the inventor of the “Woo Walk”, who was killed in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn. It also comes two years after the shooting of crew member Nick Blixky, who was killed in the same Brooklyn neighborhood where Nas was shot.