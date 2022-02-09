Pusha T put the world on notice on social media. It was his time to drop. After a few teasers online, including a stellar video clip featuring YE, he has officially dropped the full video for “Diet Coke.”

“Diet Coke” is produced by YE and 88 Keys, the latter of which reveals the single was created by him 18 years ago. Great music doesn’t age.

“I made that beat 18 years ago,” 88 Keys said. “It was an interlude that I made for my beat tape, and the name of my beat tape was called ‘The Makings of Crack Cocaine.’ How funny is that?”

You can tap into the black and white visual below. King Push is coming.