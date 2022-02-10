On Tuesday, it was reported that the Biden Administration was planning on funding the distribution of safe smoking kits as an effort to reduce substance abuse. However, news quickly got misconstrued, with conservative media outlets reporting that Biden’s Administration was funding the distribution of crack pipes as a way to push racial equality.

The latter story became more popular and outlets such as The Shade Room even posted the misinformation on their Instagram page was well, garnering multiple negative reactions. 50 Cent even reacted to the misinformation, posting his reaction on his Instagram page.

“OK, I don’t understand what’s going on now,” 50 Cent wrote, posting a screenshot of a headline from right-wing tabloid the Daily Mail. “Let’s just give them some crack everybody loves CRACK. SMH.”

Advertisement

Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the rampant misinformation spreading throughout the internet. “HHS and ONDCP are focused on using our resources smartly to reduce harm and save lives. Accordingly, no federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits.”

The kits will actually include rubber mouthpieces to prevent any injuries from using a pipe, disinfectant wipes, and brass filter screens.