TeeManay, the “King of Vibez”, releases his infectious new record “Wine Am” about being in deep love, celebrating feminine beauty, and more on Akon’s Konvict Kulture label.

“Wine Am” follows the release of TeeManay’s debut EP called ‘Timeless’, and his single ‘Kill Dem’ which has earned over two million streams to date.

The Delta State, Nigeria-native star views himself as someone who makes “Afro-Switch” music, “a modern Afrobeat genre with an influence of Urban RnB and Caribbean sound.”

“Wine Am” is the perfect track to bring you tropical getaway vibes.

Check out “Wine Am” from TeeManay below and continue the conversation on social media.