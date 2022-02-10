The B/R x Verzuz Highlight Battle powered by AT&T 5G is a collaboration between Bleacher Report and Triller’s VERZUZ to celebrate basketball greatness during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. The first-ever NBA highlight battle will bring the dunks, crossovers, and iconic cultural moments performed by Naismith Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Tracy McGrady to the masses in a square-off format.

The early-to-mid-2000s superstars will compete in a live stream presentation of their best highlights on Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 p.m. ET from Cleveland, the NBA All-Star game’s host city. The event will be broadcast live on the Bleacher Report App and the VERZUZ Instagram account. It’ll be available on the Triller App as well.

Along with A.I. and T-Mac, an all-star lineup will take the stage, including VERZUZ battle commissioner and fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Fat Joe, a well-known recording artist, will serve as an analyst for the event. The show will be hosted by Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, who will also be interviewing the guests. The battle’s official DJ will be DJ Envy.

Shaq will serve as the stage’s ambassador by “setting the matchup” for each event, introducing the contestants, and weighing in on who he feels won each round in his role as Commissioner. As an analyst, Fat Joe is tasked with providing rivals with real-time criticism and assistance, bridging the gap between culture and sports as a respected voice in the space. With engaging interviews featuring each of the participants, Taylor will keep the action moving. Before the combat, DJ Envy will perform a musical set, and after the battle, he will play an outro.

The duel is guaranteed to provide basketball fans with their fill of nostalgia, respect, and celebration of two of the best players to ever lace their shoes, with 18 NBA All-Star selections and six scoring crowns between them.