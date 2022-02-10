Benny The Butcher steals the show at the Barclays.

Fresh off his Billboard Hot 100 debut (No. 72) with “Johnny P’s Caddy,” Benny The Butcher took center court to perform at halftime during Tuesday night’s Nets vs Celtics game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Dripped out in a custom Brooklyn Nets jersey and a Fendi cap, the Butcher performed “One Way Flight,” and “Legend,” giving the crowd a glimpse into his 2020 release, Burden of Proof. The Brooklyn Nets dance crew joined him in the performance as well.

The Tana Talk rapper is gearing up for the release of the 4th installment for his notable mixtape series. Initially, both Benny and DJ Premier announced the project’s release date to be Feb. 11, but later confirmed that the project would be released on March 11 instead.

Tana Talk 3 was released back in 2018. Although the “’97 Hot” rapper has kept fans occupied with a number of projects since then, the Tana Talk series holds a special place for day 1 Benny supporters. After trading bars with J. Cole on the project’s lead single, the anticipation only heightens from here on out. According to the Butcher himself, “Johnny P’s Caddy” is the “hardest sh*t out right now.”

Do you agree? Check out the video below.