Exactly a month to the day following his untimely death, medical examiners have completed their investigation and revealed the cause of actor/comedian Bob Saget‘s death has been made public by his family.

According to a statement by Saget’s family, the cause of death was head trauma. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to have been involved.

Specifically, medical experts believed that Saget suffered from a brain bleed after hitting his head on an object shortly before going to bed. He likely did not think much of it and went to sleep. The internal brain bleed likely led to his death.

The Saget family made the following statement on Wednesday: “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.” They concluded the statement by thanking his fans for their support, saying “as we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room on January 9 after performing a show in Jacksonville, Florida. He was laid to rest five days later at a private funeral in Los Angeles.