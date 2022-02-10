2-22-22 is looking like a great day ahead for the Hip-Hop community as Boosie Badazz announces that he, too, will be releasing a project on the particular date alongside Lil Durk and Kanye West.

“IM DROPPING MY ALBUM THE SAME DAY AS @kanyewest n @lildurk 2/22/22,” the “Set it Off” rapper wrote on his social media.

Once the news was announced on Twitter, Boosie fans responded to the rapper, stating that more rappers should release on this specific date. Kanye West, gearing up to release the sequel to his highly anticipated Donda album, explained his reasoning behind choosing the 22nd to release this project. “According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto Return on Feb. 22, 2022. Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began.”

Boosie’s forthcoming album is titled “Heartfelt” alongside Lil Durk’s project titled 7220. It will be a great Tuesday for music. Which project are you listening to first?