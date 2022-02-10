After taking a brief hiatus from the booth, Kendrick Lamar is returning with avenges. First, he’s doing a halftime performance at the nation’s biggest games, Super Bowl LVI, and now he’s returning with new music.

Music media personel Ebro Darden broke the news. On Wednesday’s episode of Rap Life Review on Apple Music, Ebro read a note from the show’s producer, Sasha, which stated that the Compton rapper is dropping on Friday.

Looks Like A New Kendrick Lamar Single Will Drop This Week Before The Super Bowl👀



Rap Life Podcast On Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/P4ApMSNLOv — Rap301 (@_Rap301) February 9, 2022

“What I’m reading here provided by our producer Sasha… the way this reads, it sounds like it’s confirmed that we will get a single from Kendrick Lamar before his performance,” said Ebro on the show. He then added, “with the release of his single to be debuted ahead of the performance.”

Advertisement

It’s uncertain if this single is leading up to a new album from K.Dot, but in 2021, Kendrick said that he will be producing his last TDE album.

It’s doing hip-hop justice just getting new music from Kendrick. It’s a classic every time he drops.

Kendrick’s last album came in 2017, Damn, which won him a Pulitzer Prize for Music. Since then, Lamar executive produced the Black Panther soundtrack.

His album before that came in 2015, To Pimp a Butterfly. The jazz- and funk-inspired album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Rap Albums charts and spent 125 and 79 weeks on each, respectively. The album went on to earn 11 Grammy nominations — including for album and song of the year.

And let’s not forget his first album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city. The albumdebuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboards Top Album Sales chart dated Nov. 10, 2012, and now spent 450 weeks on the Billboard 200. It’s currently the longest-charting hip-hop studio album in history.

Continue the conversation on social media.