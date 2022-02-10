Ebro Confirms New Kendrick Lamar Single Is On The Way

The wait for new Kendrick Lamar seems to be coming to an end.

A few weeks ago, rumors circulated that Kendrick Lamar would be dropping new music ahead of his Super Bowl performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. The single was supposed to come on either February 4 or the 11th. Now that the 4th has passed, maybe one will come tomorrow. However, Ebro has seemingly confirmed that a new K. Dot single is on the way.

On Wednesday’s episode of Rap Life, Ebro made the announcement after being told by his producer, Sasha.

“What I’m reading here provided by our producer Sasha… the way this reads, it sounds like it’s confirmed that we will get a single from Kendrick Lamar before his performance,” Ebro said. He continued reading verbatim what was on the note, quoting “with the release of his single to be debuted ahead of the performance…”

The note also reiterated a statement that Kendrick released last year, stating that his upcoming album would be his last on TDE.

It has been almost 5 years since the release of Kendrick’s 2017 album DAMN. Kendrick has been relatively silent since then. In 2018 he executive produced the Black Panther (soundtrack), in 2020, announced his creative studio PgLang, and collaborated with his cousin and PgLang signee Baby Keem on “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers.”

You can watch the clip here.