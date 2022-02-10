Kanye West declared February as “Black Future Month,” and he’s already manifesting riches for French Montana.

Today French Montana hit social media and told us that Ye wants to make him a billionaire. Montana shared a text conversation between him and the music mogul.

“That’s why I reached out to you,” Ye texted. “Your mind and creativity. I’ll get you a billion.”

🙌🏽 Big bro a true leader outcheah @kanyewest https://t.co/nPvHTf9LCX — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) February 9, 2022

Kanye is a billionaire. According to Forbes, he is worth a little over 1.3 billion. No matter Kanye’s past perceptions, no one can question his business decisions.

Forbes wrote, “Finally—and perhaps most critically to West—it does confirm, based on our estimates, that his stake in Yeezy indeed makes him a billionaire. A bit over $1 billion, actually.”

Ye’s influence on music and fashion in the hip-hop culture results in high demand for his products.

Kanye West has a lucrative multi-year deal to design Yeezy for Adidas sneakers. He gets an annual royalty from Adidas, which makes Yeezy shoes. The Yeezy brand pulled in an estimated $1.7 billion in sales in 2020. In June 2020, retailer Gap and Kanye West announced they would start selling a line of West’s Yeezy clothing designed for Gap. The Yeezy Gap clothing sales are expected to begin in the second half of 2021. In February 2020, Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West; he still owns a small stake in her shapewear brand Skims.

Forbes has him number five on 2022 Highest Paid entertainers list and 1750 on the Billionaires 2021 list.

As we await for Donda 2, we can also wait to see the future business advice French Montana will receive from Kanye.

The two hip-hop artists have a strong music relationship as French already confirmed that he will be on Donda 2. Now he confirmed that the relationship between him and Kanye goes beyond the music.