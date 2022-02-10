Following the success of Playlist and NikeLand, Nike is launching Sports Lab, a kid-created, up-tempo series on Nike’s YouTube channel that aims to inspire youngsters to utilize their imaginations and reimagine sport through play.

The Nike Play Research Lab is hosting the series (NPRL). Consider what would happen if youngsters had access to Nike’s LeBron James Innovation Center, and you’ve got the NPRL. It’s an interactive campus with a cutting-edge play zone. In each episode, Director of Play, Isaiah, invites guests to the NPRL to participate in kid-friendly sports experiments. Children are welcome to participate in the fun!

Sports Lab will premiere two special episodes on February 9 and 16, respectively, before significant football and basketball sporting events. The remaining episodes of the season will be released on Nike’s YouTube account on the third Wednesday of each month.

Advertisement