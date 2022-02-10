Snoop Dogg has entered a 50/50 agreement with James Lindsay and Rap Snacks. The deal will place Snoop on the bag of the OG Cheddar-Barbecue snack. This comes on the heels of Snoop Dogg’s purchase of Deathrow Records.

The new bag made its debut on Entertainment Tonight and is available at Sam’s Club, Walmart, Kroger and H-E-B across the country.

“We continue to give the people what they want”, says James Lindsay, founder and CEO. “ The Rap Snacks brand represents culture, quality, and community – it’s the promise of fun and flavor in every bag. Snoop Dogg exemplifies everything the brand represents. There is no limit to where Rap Snacks can go.”

