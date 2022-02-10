Death Row Records’ new owner is one of its most iconic stars, Snoop Dogg. The Cali icon acquired the brand from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by private equity fund Blackstone, NPR reports.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

“We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg,” David Kestnbaum, senior managing director at Blackstone, said. “We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision.”

“Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years,” said Chris Taylor, president, and CEO of MNRK Music Group.

Death Row Records was founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C., and Dick Griffey in 1992. In 2006, Knight lost ownership of Death Row in bankruptcy.