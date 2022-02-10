All the NFL head coaching vacancies have been filled and once again Eric Bieniemy was passed over for one of those job.

Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs is expiring, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs for a fifth season or he could become a “hot free-agent OC,” Pelissero added.

Although he received several interviews for head coaching vacancies over the past few years, he was never hired as a head coach. Before the Chiefs faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card game, coach Andy Reid mentioned a few words on his disappointment that Bieniemy hasn’t been hired yet.

“It disappoints me that somebody hasn’t hired him,” Reid told reporters. “Because he’s so good.”

“I think this year he’s gonna end up with one,” he said. “ I’m hoping that that takes place.”

With his contract expiring, Bieniemy has the option to depart Kansas City for other opportunities His qualifications were also outlined in former NFL coach Brian Flores’ 58-page class-action complaint on league hiring practices.

“Without question, Mr. Bieniemy has the pedigree, track record and reputation to make him a sought-after Head Coach,” the suit states. ”However, despite being interviewed for approximately 20 vacant positions over the last five years, no team has extended Mr. Bieniemy an offer. During this time, numerous white candidates who are clearly less qualified have taken over the Head Coach duties for numerous NFL teams.”

The Chiefs offense have been the best in the league for the last three seasons. It’s a shame that Bieniemy can’t get a real chance to run his own team the same way he ran the Chiefs offense.