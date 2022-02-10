The NFL is headed to Munich, Germany. The league announced the first game in Germany in the history of the league will take place at Allianz Arena. The total of international games in 2022 is up to 5: three in London, one in Mexico, and one in Germany.

According to ESPN, three German host cities were potentially set as the host for the game: Munich, Frankfurt, and Dusseldorf. The league is now aiming to have three games in Germany in 2023.

“We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at Bayern Munich’s fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.”

Advertisement