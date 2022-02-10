Cuffin Season wouldn’t be complete without the drip to set the night off. So it should have come as to no surprise that the queens of the culture have dropped their Valentine’s-themed fashion lines and trust, they are the gifts that keep on giving. Beyonce is getting us bodied in the Ivy Park, Ivy Heart Collection. While Rihanna is out here serving lace and face literally while pregnant with the newest Savage Fenty creating collabs with Fenty Beauty which includes new shades of Gloss Bomb. Each brand, choose major celebs including their owners to be a part of the launch. The City Girls bring that Miami heat to Savage Fenty while Karruci and Tyson Beckford wear Ivy Park.

Kelly Rowland shows us her Ivy Park look in four angles to her Instagram followers with the caption saying “Thanks Sis” seemingly nodding to thanking Beyoncé for gifting her the fabulous set.

The new Ivy Park “Bey Mine” collection is said to drop on adidas today and in select stores globally. Savage Fenty is available on SavageFenty. Yall know the lines sell out fast.