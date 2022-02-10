Almost a week later and fans of Nicki Minaj are still coming down from the hype surrounding the New York rapper’s latest single, “Do We Have a Problem,” featuring Lil Baby. Aside from the music, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby showcased their acting skills for the music visual, with help from the notorious Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict.

The two rappers would be escaping federal authority before a particular scene where Nicki Minaj pays homage to the classic 1996 film, Set it Off. Nicki Minaj would re-enact a scene where Frankie, played by Vivica Fox, would say the infamous line, “what’s the procedure?”

When Vivica caught wind of the video, she took the time to show Nicki Minaj some love on her visit to The Wendy Williams show, hosted by Remy Ma and Fat Joe. “Shoutout to Nicki Minaj for saluting me in her latest video,” the iconic actress stated.

Nicki Minaj would see this clip and later respond to Vivica’s statement. “Vivica [hearts emoji] Set it Off still on my top5 faves,” she penned on her Instagram story. “I was Stony in my head & Loved your portrayal of Frankie. That acting was flawless [praying hands emoji].”

Did you check out the visual for “Do We Have a Problem?”