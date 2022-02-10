Comedian Dave Chappelle is in the news after he threatened to pull millions of dollars of investments from his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio if the town went forward with a plan that includes building affordable housing.

According to The Dayton Daily News, Chappelle has plans for a restaurant called Firehouse Eatery and comedy club called Live from YS in the area.

He spoke briefly before a council meeting this week and said he’d pull his company, Iron Table Holdings LLC off the table if they approve the plans to build the one-point-seven-five acres of more affordable housing.

“I don’t know why the village council would be afraid of litigation from a $24 million a year company while they ex out a $65 million a year company,” Chappelle told council members. “I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns. I am not bluffing,” he said. “I will take it all off the table.”

Multiple Yellow Springs villagers, including entertainer, lobbied against the project.

The council voted 2-2 and rejected the plan and instead agreed to build 143 single-family homes with a starting price of 300-thousand dollars.

