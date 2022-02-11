According to a public report from the Thibodaux, LA Police Department, former NFL lineman Greg Robinson was arrested and charged with eight drug-related felonies after being caught with distributive amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, several illegal prescription opiates, drug trafficking equipment and gun accessories totaling over $120,000 in wholesale value.

The former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle was arrested after he was pulled over in his Cadillac Escalade in a routine traffic stop, where police K-9 units found four grams of crack cocaine, 38.89 pounds of suspected marijuana, 227 doses of suspected hydrocodone, 3.16 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 2.22 pounds of suspected cocaine, 48 doses of suspected oxycodone, 18 doses of alprazolam as well as other drug and gun paraphernalia.

The 29-year-old second round draft pick played only six seasons in the NFL, raking in a whopping $29 million.

Robinson was taken into custody by the Thibodaux PD and is currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $315,000 bail.