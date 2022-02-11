The grandparents of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, openly shared their thoughts on Kanye West’s demand for Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott. Ye believed that the singer was publicly humiliating Travis Scott at her concert.

During her show, Eilish would pause for a moment to help out a fan who needed an inhaler. A lot seemed to believe that the green-spirited singer was possibly throwing shade after stating, “I wait for people to be okay until I keep going,” while getting aid for the fan.

Many people, including Kanye West, believed that this was shade towards the AstroWorld performer. This caused Kanye to publicly demand Eilish apologize to Travis with a comment on Instagram. “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” he wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

Ye then added that he would be bringing out Travis during his set at Coachella, although Travis was booted from the show’s lineup following the controversy.

Kanye didn’t get the response he expected from Eilish as she responded, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.” The family of Ezra Blount spoke out in response to West’s demands as they seemed not to be pleased with his decision. “To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say,” said Bernon Blount, grandfather to Ezra.

Ezra’s grandmother, Tericia Blount, added in, “I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous,” “She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth.”

“That’s crazy that he wants someone to apologize for putting the welfare of someone else before their profits. That’s someone who needed their asthma pump. They could have lost their life right then. This world is twisted, and we have to stop doing this,” Bernon continues to tell Rolling Stone.

“I totally commend Billie Eilish for having that decency about her,” Terecia chimed. “I think what she did was wonderful, and I would love to tell her myself how brilliant and awesome she is for doing so.”