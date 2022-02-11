Fivio Foreign is remembering a loved one on new song “City Of Gods”. “City Of Gods,” which features Kanye West and Alicia Keys, is dedicated to Fivio’s late friend friend Tahjay “T Dott” Dobson.

“T Dot. That’s my baby boy,” Fivio said in a statement. “I never thought I’d be doing this without you here with me. You supposed to be here with me but you gon’ always be the Prince in the City of Gods. Your name will forever live through me. Long Live Prince T Dot.”

On the track, the Brooklyn rapper kept it consistent with his drill trap production, but used Alicia Keys’ vocals that brings a triumphant sound of relief.

Advertisement

Despite the many dangers that comes living in New York, Fivio Foreign loves his city. He used his aggressively delivery on “City Of God” to let us know.

This is the home of the fly Shaka (Yeah) This where the bitches gon’ watch pockets (Yeah) When I’m on TV, I gotta look good, ’cause I know the whole block watchin’ We chill with the opps, we is not violent If I see ’em in person, we Fox 5 ’em Yeah, the police was on us, we not stoppin’

Fivio and Ye has been collaborating since Ye’s release of DONDA, now they’re back at it. Earlier this month, he said Kanye gave him the verse of the year, now fans can hear it for themselves.

I ain’t gon Lie Ye gave me the Feature of the Yr.. He was talkin 2 crazy on that verse. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) February 5, 2022

It’s reported that this track will be on Fivio’s debut album B.I.B.L.E, which drops on March 25. It’s also reported that the album and will be executive produced by Kanye.