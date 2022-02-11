The Toronto music scene is on the rise in 2022 and aims to be a promising year for a wave of new talent and stardom in the 6ix. These five artists are some of the breakthrough stars to watch for over the next few months.

Pressa

If you haven’t heard of Pressa from his Drake shout-outs and relationship with Coi Leray then you’re probably not in tune with the new Toronto scene. Pressa has a heavy presence in Toronto even though he currently lives in LA. Although Pressa is signed to Sony he also has his own label Blue Feathers Records (BFR) that has some of Toronto top artists on its roster.

Pressa’s most recent music video was “Dead Body” featuring Rowdy Rebel.

3MFrench

3MFrench is another top Toronto artist to watch for 2022. 3MFrench started the year with a music video for the single “Toxic” that was trending #2 on YouTube Music in Canada. 3MFrench also has his own record label MMM Records that represents other big Toronto names like Pengz and TwoTwo. 3MFrench most recently dropped a music video for “Mean Nun” you can check it out below.

Why G

Why G is another big name in the new Toronto music scene. He is known for his hard hitting and often quirky bars. Why G is part of Pressa’s BFR label. Why G was trending on YouTube last year with his music video featuring Top5. Why G’s most recent release was actually a freestyle video with Toronto platform 6ixBuzz.

Golde London

Golde London is the top upcoming female artist from Toronto. She is known for a recent collaboration with OVO Sound artist Smiley. Golde London found big success last year on her own solo projects. Both DJ Akademics and Trina co-signed Golde London in 2021. Golde London ‘s most recent music video is “How Can I” featuring GizzleStarrMade.

88Glam is made up of two artists Derek Wise and 88Camino. The group was formally signed to both XO Records and Republic Records. They are known for their hit songs with The Weekend, Nav and many more.

They recently teased a new project for 2022 “Close To Heaven Far from God” on their Instagram page. Continue the conversation on social media.