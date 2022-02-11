The Super Bowl is on Sunday, and Hip-Hop will take the halftime show, but J. Cole isn’t feeling too celebratory. J. Cole hit Instagram, sharing a picture of Colin Kaepernick kneeling, and stated, “Y’all musta forgot.”

“Imagine 5 straight years spent waking up every day to train at 5am, staying ready in hopes that some team would reach out with an opportunity, no matter how impossible that sounded most days,” J. Cole scribed. “He probably finishing up today’s workout as I type this right now. I see you bro, and I know God is with you. I pray the day soon comes when you get to play the game you love at the highest level again. I believe. And I haven’t forgot. RESPECT.”

J. Cole shouts out Colin Kaepernick on his IG post ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Xee66KiZsJ — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) February 10, 2022

