After more than a decade of collaboration, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have released their highly awaited album Stoner’s Night, their second full-length album together.

The grit of Juicy J and the laid-back cadence of Wiz Khalifa is perfectly in rhythm, demonstrating how nicely these two hip hop titans blend. Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa executive produced Stoner’s Night, with Lex Luger, Crazy Mike, and others contributing additional production. Elle Varner, Big30, and Project Pat all contribute to the record. They previously released two album videos for “Pop That Trunk” and “Backseat.”