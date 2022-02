K. Michelle has returned with her new single “Scooch,” released via MNRK Music Group. The new single is produced by Lil Ronnie and offers a mid-tempo love anthem primed for sparking the flame on a new love.

K. Michelle will be premiering the new single with a performance on the Emmy-Award-winning show The Real. “Scooch” is the first single off of K. Michelle’s sixth studio album, I’m The Problem, out this spring.

YOu can hear the new single below.

