The marriage and divorce of music/fashion mogul Kanye West and reality star/prison advocate Kim Kardashian has been a media circus, with the care and custody of their four children playing a close second to the public’s interest in their eccentric relationship.With Yeezy being the eye of the storm, which is mostly being viewed through the media and his social media, very little of Kim K’s perspective has been seen or heard until now.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue Magazine, the former Mrs. West spoke about the divorce and what made her decide to end things for good with Kanye. Kardashian told the interviewer that she only speaks positive about Ye in front of their children, but admits the difficulty in that in the midst of the turmoil between her and her ex-husband.

When addressing why she went forward and finalized the divorce, Kim contends, “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

