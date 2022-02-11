LL Cool J may be known for some of the most iconic bling in the industry, but now some of that style will soon be available to the masses thanks to his new Walmart line of men’s jewelry produced in tandem with his wife’s Simone I. Smith jewelry line.

The hip-hop star took to Instagram to show off some of the pieces from his line alongside a photo of his wife. The caption read: “I’m excited to share that @simoneismith has expanded to a new home at @walmartfashion, including a brand new men’s line, Focus For Men By Simone I. Smith. Visit us in the jewelry aisle in more than 1,000 locations across the US, with additional styles available on Walmart.com. #WalmartFashion.”

LL Cool J

He also narrated a short video while teasing some pieces from the collection including crosses, chains, and bracelets, describing the line’s features, saying: “What’s up, this is LL Cool J, welcome to Focus For Men By Simone I. Smith. The Focus collection features men’s jewelry that I love to wear, cool designs, great quality, each pieces is made in stainless steel, so whether I’m performing, walking the red carpet, enjoying an afternoon with my family, I wear my Focus jewelry to compliment any outfit. So you can enjoy shopping the collection at your favorite Walmart. You can also search Focus for Men on walmart.com for exclusive jewelry not available in stores. Remember, dreams don’t have deadlines- invest in yourself, Focus For Men By Simone I. Smith, peace.”

Advertisement

The Simone I Smith line was born from the inspiration that Simone experienced following her bout with rare bone cancer in 2011. The line features pendants, earrings, bangles, necklaces, and rings with a portion of her proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Mary J Blige and other celebrities have worn her line in the past.