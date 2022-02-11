Mary J. Blige’s new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, is now available. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul dropped off a 13-track album featuring Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, and more. It is her first album with 300 Entertainment.

Speaking with Zane Lowe, Mary J. Blige states the new album comes from a place of positivity.

“That’s exactly where I’m at, a really important place,” Blige said. “A place of self-acceptance, self-love, continuing to keep growing in that direction. And that’s where I’m at. I wouldn’t never even decided to do this record if I had stayed stuck where I was at.”

She added, “It was too much time, too much self-hatred, too much stuff that needed to change. It wasn’t intentionally done this album, I had to get through this first to say, Okay. I’m ready now. I’m ready to speak from a place of positivity. And not always come out with a record that says, ‘Oh woe, it’s me.’ But come out with a record that says, ‘You know what? I’m tired of being in a box and having to deal with what everybody else thinks of me. What do I think of me? How do I feel about me? I feel amazing. I’m greeting myself with positive affirmation, good morning gorgeous.'”

Mary J. Blige notes the album is the first time she took this approach toward music. “I love me. Yes, I love me for it. I love me for being able to say these things about myself, to feel these things, to feel what it feels like to love on myself and enjoy my life finally. Enjoy the fruits of my labor and not dumb myself down because somebody else can’t handle it.”

You can tap into the new album below.