Mary J. Blige is on top of everything that’s entertaining right now. She’s been the star of 50 Cent’s hit cable television series Power Book II: Ghost. She just announced that she’s performing during halftime of Super Bowl LVI, now the Queen of R&B dropped some new music.

Today, Mary J. Blige delivered her 15th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous. This is Blige’s first album since 2017 when she dropped Strength Of A Woman. Good Morning Gorgeous a 13- track project with appearances from Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, Dave East, DJ Khaled, and Usher. This will also be her first album since joining 300 Entertainment, making this album a joint release between her Mary Jane Productions company and the label.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” said Mary on the Tamron Hall Show. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do. And something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

Advertisement

Mary also gave an interview on in recent interview with Elle, where she explained her reason behind Good Morning Gorgeous.

“During Mudbound and when I was married, I was feeling so low. I had to pay myself the highest compliments, even if I didn’t believe it,” Blige said.

“I would do it in the morning because that’s the time when your hair is not done and you don’t have on makeup. You’re just kind of dealing with yourself for real.”

As we gear up for Mary’s Super Bowl half time show, we can enjoy Good Morning Gorgeous.