In celebration of Black History Month, TikTok launched #BlackTikTok, an industry-defining community that is always innovating, trailblazing, and creating trends.

Tik Tok’s celebration of #BlackTikTok includes the Black TikTok Trailblazers lists, the next-generation of entertainment leaders, nominated by the TikTok community for their creativity, passion, and authenticity. Musicians @yeahitsak and @megagonefree are among the Black TikTok creators featured on the list. The rising stars spoke with The Source to detail their ventures into TikTok and what their followings can expect in the future.

The SOURCE: What originally drew you to TikTok?



MegaGoneFree: I was originally drawn to TikTok because everyone hated it. Musically was never really my thing, but I joined Tiktok in 2019 when Musically had just ended.



If you had to pick one video as your go-to for bringing in new fans, what would be the one you pick?



https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPdkt4ceV/



I think this is the best video I’ve ever made. Not because it’s my most liked video, I just love the energy this video gives. I feel as though it encapsulates my entire account very well. Also, the song choice is very similar to the genre of original music I create.



With new music being shared on TikTok, do you have plans for a formal release coming soon?



I do. I’m planning releases for the entire year. The closest one is set to be released in April. Expect to see many more singles from me this year as I expand my craft and touch on delicate topics.



What immediate benefit have you seen from developing your TikTok following?



Besides the obvious like growing on my other socials and meeting amazing creators, I’ve created the most wonderful community. When building my platform, I was sure to create a safe space where my followers can come and feel comfortable. The most rewarding part of being a creator is getting to put a smile on the faces of people who need it.



Did you all have a specific way of transitioning fans from TikTok to other places for your music?



I promote my music on my account. I make fun, engaging, and interactive content with my music to draw people in. The keyword is interactive. It’s not only about the music, it’s about the story you provide your audience. I try to think “How do I make someone comment about whatever feeling I’m trying to evoke?” and base the video around that.

The SOURCE: What originally drew you to TikTok?



YeahItsAk: I stumbled upon TikTok due to recommendations of the people around me. I used to work at a youth performing arts organization and a few of my students would tell me every day to download TikTok. I always figured it was something new for kids, but when I got the same recommendation from one of my really good friends, I decided to check it out. It was then that I found out TikTok was much more than I could have imagined.



How do you decide on which subject to write your next video about?

I write new raps every day. It has always been a way for me to organize my thoughts and feelings so I’m able to make sense of them. Deciding which ones get to see TikTok is a function of how comfortable I am with sharing my feelings on a particular day. If I think the content of a verse is too much, I save it for another day. But if I feel safe releasing it to the public, I get it ready to post on TikTok.



What is our writing process once you circle in on a topic?

My writing process typically consists of me finding somewhere dark and comfortable (preferably with a blanket) and going straight into writing the verse. I typically only write about things I have a lot of thoughts about, so the biggest challenge is assembling the fragmented thoughts and arranging them in a way that makes sense. I treat every attempt at writing a verse like a final copy, so I dive in headfirst and do my best to put the pieces of the puzzle together on the spot. Sometimes it takes a couple of minutes and sometimes it takes a few days, but I will always prioritize quality over speed so I try not to stress over how long it takes me.



You have reached millions of views in your videos – do you find there is pressure to keep up with the success?



There is definitely pressure to keep up with the success. The world we live in is so fast-paced and it’s incredibly easy to become another forgotten face. Despite understanding this fact, however, I choose to not acknowledge it. By focusing on the pressure itself, rather than the art that got me to this point, I’d surely implode. I choose to make my main focus my art at all times in order to maintain quality and honesty with every piece of work I release.



What is your favorite video that you created so far?

My favorite video I’ve created so far is definitely my remix to Bo Burnham’s Welcome To The Internet. That video was my most accurate depiction of the way my mind works on a day-to-day basis that I’ve ever posted on TikTok. The increasing speed of the video, the wordiness of the verse, and the quickness with which the ideas shift between one another are all representative of what an average day in my head looks like.