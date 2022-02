After the historic announcement of West Coast legend Snoop Dogg becoming the new owner of Death Row Records, the Doggfather has released the artwork and track listing of the 20th full length album that he dropped in his illustrious career.

Features on the album include Nas, T.I., Nate Dogg(RIP), DaBaby, The Game, Wiz Khalifa, Uncle Murda and many more.

The album will drop this weekend(February 12).

Advertisement