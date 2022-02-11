Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially a four-time league MVP. Rodgers bested the GOAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

In his career, the Packers quarterback became only the second player in NFL history to win four AP NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Rodgers has now won the MVP award for the second year in a row. Rodgers received 39 votes, with Brady coming in second with ten votes. Cooper Kupp, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, earned the final vote.

Rodgers had a passer rating of 111.9, a completion percentage of 68.9, and went 13-3 on the season. During his acceptance speech, Rodgers thanked the Green Bay Packers organization and highlighted the bond that formed between him and coach Matt LeFleur.

