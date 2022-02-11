Super Bowl LVI will be must-see TV on Sunday with the big game’s home team, the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the team who usually plays their home games at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams trailed in their respective conference championship games as the fourth quarter started. The Bengals needed a dramatic comeback and a spectacular self-destruction from the Chiefs to advance. The Rams blew a 24-point lead in the divisional round against the Bucs and needed 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt to drop a gift-wrapped interception to spur their win over the 49ers.

One person who is placing a huge wager on the Rams is Drake.

Bleacher Report notes that Drake is betting big on the Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, Drake shared that he placed three different bets in Bitcoin on the Rams and Beckham totaling $1.6 million.

“All bets are in on the family,” Drake wrote in the caption.

Beckham responded in the comments: “it’s time.”

His bets are $600,000 on the Rams to win outright, $500,000 on Beckham to go over 62.5 receiving yards and $500,000 on Beckham to go over 0.5 touchdowns.

Of the three bets placed by Drake, Beckham touchdowns is probably the riskiest. He only has one score in three playoff games. Cooper Kupp has caught four of Matthew Stafford’s six touchdown passes this postseason.

The Rams are back in the Super Bowl three years after Sean McVay’s first opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and get this: the Rams are still the favorite by 4 points to win Sunday’s game.



While Beckham is a huge part of the Rams’ offense, it’s also Joe Burrow vs. Matthew Stafford.

Burrow hopes to one day become the next Aaron Rodgers. “I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best,” Burrow told ESPN.

“He’s been doing it for a long time.”



Stafford, who was traded to L.A. last January in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and former no. 1 pick Jared Goff is looking to build his legacy.

“Los Angeles needs something to cheer for,” Bally Sports analyst Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson tells The Source Magazine.

“The Lakers aren’t currently doing well. Hopefully that changes. The Rams are impressive. Even if they don’t win, however, it’d be pretty awesome to see Joe Burrow’s underdog story be on full display.

The big game kicks off Sunday at 6:30 PM ET.